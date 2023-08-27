NEWS

They Want To Gang Up Against You Because They All Know You Be Superwoman – Chizzy To Doyin

Popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star, Chizzy has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he said that the HouseMates in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show wants to gang up against Doyin because she’s a superwoman, he said that she should stay strong in the Big Brother’s House, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Chizzy about Doyin.

Recall that in the Big Brother Naija Season Seven Show, Doyin and Chizzy were very good friends in the Big Brother’s House, and they’re still good friends even outside the Big Brother Naija Season Seven Show.

