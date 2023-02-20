They Want To Frustrate Peter Obi’s Votes In The North – Primate Elijah Ayodele

With less than six days left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Senior pastor of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church with headquarters in Lagos State, Primate Elijah has predicted that Mr Peter Obi efforts in the north will be frustrated.

It would be recalled that the former Anambra state governor is one of the front-runners out of the eighteen candidates that are running for the position of the president of Nigeria on February 25th.

Speaking in a video which was posted on Sunday evening, Primate Elijah Ayodele said Mr Peter Obi will not get the expected votes in the Northern region of the country.

Hear him “They want to frustrat Obi’s votes because the vote will not be as expected in the northern part of the country. Obi will not get the northern part. They will frustrate him. There is going to be trouble because we will start seeing things changing. Nigeria needs prayers. ” the popular man of God said.

