They Want To Declare Interim Government, That Why They Caused Shortage Of Cash – Bola Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Tinubu has accused some ‘elements’ of wanting to declare an interim government. Tinubu did not mention any specific name. He said the people responsible for the scarcity of the new Naira notes and the high cost of PMS are aiming to cause confusion that would lead to a political crisis in the country.

According to Leadership news, Tinubu told the crowd in Ekiti not to allow fuel scarcity or cost stop them from voting. He urged the people to trek to their polling units on the election day, since is close to their houses.

“On that day, we will trek to the polling booths to cast our votes. Your polling booths are not far from where you live. So, you should walk down to cast your votes,” Tinubu told his supporters.

Tinubu also made it clear to the crowd that he is only in the race to better the life of the people. He said God has blessed him already and that he has all he needs. He also promised to provide job for the graduates.

“Ekiti people are well educated people. They are well read; they don’t joke with education. But it is not good to finish schooling and not get a job. So, we shall provide jobs for you,” he told the crowd.

