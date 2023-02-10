They Want To Buy Votes With The Available Old Notes, That’s All.- Shehu Sani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say politicians want to buy votes with the available note.

Recall that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced a redesign of the currency in the variation of N200, N500 and N1,000 in an apparent move to tackle vote-buying ahead of the 2023 general election and to control the amount of money in circulation.

The outspoken Shehu Sani, recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, to reveal the plan of the Nigerian politicians on the old naira notes.

Shehu Sani made it known in his statement that the Nigerian politicians wanted to buy votes with the available old naira notes. Shehu Sani believes politicians have stashed huge cash ahead of the 2023 elections for vote-buying.

In his statement, Shehu Sani wrote below’

“They want to buy votes with the available old notes.That’s all.”

