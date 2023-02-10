They Want To Buy Votes With The Available Old Naira Notes, That’s All – Shehu Sani Says

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the former senator that represented the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Shehu Sani, has claimed that some corrupt politicians in Nigeria want to buy votes with the available Naira notes.

Senator Shehu Sani made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle, on Friday morning. He wrote: “They want to buy votes with the available old Naira notes. That’s all.”

Within the last few days, some prominent Nigerian politicians and governors have been doing everything within their power, to make sure that this plan of the Central Bank, to stop the use of old Naira notes does not work, to the extent that some of the governors approached the Supreme Court, in order to stop the central bank from implementing the policy.

As we head towards the forthcoming presidential and other elections, Nigerian electorates must say no to these greedy and corrupt politicians, by making sure that they are all voted out, so as to move out country Nigeria forward.

