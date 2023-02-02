NEWS

They want to assassinate me because I chose not to support someone who Hasn't won election before

Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, the executive governor of Rivers state, was recently seen discussing the approaching (gubernatorial) election in his state and the general (presidential) election with his constituents.

“They want to kill me simply because I stated I am not supporting someone who has never won an election,” said Governor Nyesom Wike. “All those who are plotting evil against me and my nation will never succeed,” he continued. I’ll keep standing up for the truth, and I’ll never betray my people to help a thief.

As for my presidential candidate, I never stated I would officially reveal who I am supporting, governor Nyesom Wike reiterated. Additionally, I never stated that I would publicly disclose my technique because my supporters already know who to support.

“I want you to advise those individuals to repent immediately or stay as betrayers forever,” Governor Nyesom Wike concluded.

