They Used The Same People I Put In Office To Conspire And Remove Me As Chairman -Adams To Supporters

The former governor of Edo state and member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has told supporters in his state how he was conspired against by his very own people to ensure his removal as the national chairman of the party.

The former national chairman of the APC who was speaking to crowd of supporters ahead of the presidential and national assembly election, stressed that the very same people whom he put in office, were the same ones who came and fought for his removal when he was chairman.

He said the people who conspired against him were his own people, and that he would have been used by God to also give more appointments, if he were not removed.

He however expressed optimism, adding that he is a happy man, and that he intends to actualize his promises to the people who he intends to represent at the senate level when he eventually wins the seat.

In his words…”I cannot occupy more than one position, and God can use me to produce 100 people. If they did not use our people, the same people I put in office, of they didn’t use them to conspire, to remove me as chairman, I would have made more appointments. I am a happy man, and by the grace of God, I become senator, the work we will do”

One will not be wrong to point out that Adams Oshiohmole who was appointed as the national chairman in 2018 was suspended in 2019, after 18 Local Government Chairmen of the party in his native state of Edo passed a vote of no confidence on him.

