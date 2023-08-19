They Used Influence Over INEC, Security And Judiciary And They Insisted On ‘Go To Court’ Directive – LP DG

Akin Osuntokun,the Director General of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council as accused the ruling party of exerting influence over the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the security and the judiciary

The labour party presidential campaign DG, made this known in a post that he shared on his official Twitter page on Saturday

In the post that he shared, he said that the ruling party used influence over the electoral body, INEC, the security apparatus and even the judiciary and that was why they insisted on the ‘Go To Court’ directive

Akin Osuntokun proceeded to say if it were to be a more advanced country, such suggestion would be unnecessary. He said the reason is because the legal system functions autonomously

Akin Osuntokun, however, concluded his statement by saying that the legal experts are prepared to fully utilize constitutional measures to safeguard the country

