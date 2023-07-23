They Told Buhari Look, Don’t Allow Al-Makura To Be APC Chairman Because He’s Loyal To Tinubu- Modibo

A Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Ibrahim Modibo, has claimed that the former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, supposed to be the APC Chairman during the adminstration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, but those around Ex President Buhari told him not to allow him to be APC Chairman because he is loyal to Bola Tinubu.

Speaking further, he made it known that now that Tinubu is in charge as the President, Senator Tanko Al-Makura is the right person to be the chairman of the ruling party, describing him as the most prepared among all the candidates vying for that post.

Mr Modibo made this disclosure when he was interviewed on Arise Television, as he was reacting to the alleged report that Senator Al-Makura is likely going to be the next APC National Chairman.

He said: “Under Buhari’s administration, he (Al-Makura) was the leading Candidate, but because they told Buhari that (the people, the click or better still those around Buhari) told him look, don’t allow Tanko Al-Makura to be the chairman, because he is Tinubu’s man and he is loyal to Tinubu.”

While comparing Ex Gov Ganduje and Ex Gov Al-Makura, he noted that according to his own sources and according his own critical examination, that Ganduje might not be prepared at the moment, noting that the former Nasarawa State governor, Al-Makura is the most prepared presently.

In addition, the APC chieftain made it known that Al-Makura is more focused and that he is not a young man or an old man, noting that he is in between, thereby describing him as the most prepared and qualified at the moment.

