NEWS

They think the people in Oyo State will not come out, but Oyo State has the largest crowd—Ayu

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 6 hours ago
0 342 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

They think the people in Oyo State will not come out, but Oyo State has the largest crowd—Ayu

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the People Democratic Party’s (PDP) National Chairman, Ayu Iyorchia, says that some people think that the people in Oyo State will not come out for the People Democratic Party (PDP), but Oyo State has the largest crowd.

Ayu Iyorchia made this known during the PDP presidential campaign rally that was held in the capital city of Oyo State, Ibadan.

He further stated that Oyo State has proven to us that it is among the strongest states that the PDP has in Nigeria.

According to him, eight years ago, some people came with lies and deceived the people of Oyo State, saying that they were going to give you change, but they brought the other part of change. “When we were coming to Oyo State, some people thought that the people in Oyo State would not come out for the PDP campaign, but Oyo State has the largest crowd since when we started campaigning,” he said.

Dear Esteemed Readers, Kindly share your thoughts about this article.

Video credit: YouTube

Content created and supplied by: Udohidongesit (via 50minds
News )

#people #Oyo #State #Oyo #State #largest #crowdAyuThey think the people in Oyo State will not come out, but Oyo State has the largest crowd—Ayu Publish on 2023-01-21 11:12:11



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 6 hours ago
0 342 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Setback For Peter Obi As Governor, Senatorial, Other Candidates Dump LP For APC In Jigawa

5 mins ago

Reactions As Peter Obi Alights From His Vehicle To Hug A Female Supporter In Kafanchan (Video)

6 mins ago

I Was Sitting Down For APC Campaign And They Threw Either Bomb Or Dynamite In Front Of Me – Victim narrates

15 mins ago

Todays Headlines:Sowore Mocks Tinubu For Sleeping In Meeting;My Political Career Still Alive—Nnamani

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button