They think the people in Oyo State will not come out, but Oyo State has the largest crowd—Ayu

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the People Democratic Party’s (PDP) National Chairman, Ayu Iyorchia, says that some people think that the people in Oyo State will not come out for the People Democratic Party (PDP), but Oyo State has the largest crowd.

Ayu Iyorchia made this known during the PDP presidential campaign rally that was held in the capital city of Oyo State, Ibadan.

He further stated that Oyo State has proven to us that it is among the strongest states that the PDP has in Nigeria.

According to him, eight years ago, some people came with lies and deceived the people of Oyo State, saying that they were going to give you change, but they brought the other part of change. “When we were coming to Oyo State, some people thought that the people in Oyo State would not come out for the PDP campaign, but Oyo State has the largest crowd since when we started campaigning,” he said.

