They Should Not Blame President Tinubu Too Much From The Southeast – Osita Okechukwu

The Director General, Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu had stated that the people from the Southeast should not put much blame on President Bola Tinubu. He said in an interview with Arise TV that when President Bola Tinubu presented his list of twenty advisers, only a few people from the Southeast made that list, but the southeast should not put much blame on him for that act. According to him, the ministerial list was also unfavourable to the southeast because only five persons from the Southeast were on that list.

He said, “I did not absorb President Tinubu. I only said that they should not blame President Bola Tinubu blame too much from the Southeast. I share in my people’s grief and I agree that when president Tinubu made his list of twenty advisers, there were few people from the southeast on that list. Even when the ministerial list was presented to the Senate by president Tinubu the Southeast is got only five ministers.”

