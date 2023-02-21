They say they want to give us balanced economy; they should tell that to their security staff- Datti

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed said that the present government is saying now they want to give us balance economy, he said they should tell that to their security personnel.

Peter Obi’s running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed made the statement in an interview with the AIT during the Democracy program when he was told that the President said one of the reasons for naira redesign is to mop up economy and before he leaves, he will ensure stable economy.

Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed reacted that he had always spoken his mind, he said he believed that the more APC dies, the more Nigeria lives. He said it is wrong to say they want to give us stable economy because the economy can never be balanced in the weeks that are left. “with the little knowledge of the economy that I have.”

“They have dislocated this economy with scamful subsidy, scamful Fx dealings, scamful budget. Everything they could get right, they got wrong. Now they say they want to give us a balanced economy, they should tell them to their security personnel not us in the Labour Party, not to the Nigerians. Maybe their security personnel are bound to accept whatever they were told. Remove the election from this.”

