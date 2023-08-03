“They Say The Dollar Is Going Up, Is Tinubu Manufacturing Dollar?” – Ayo Fayose Asks

Amid the depreciation of the Naira against the US dollar in the official foreign exchange market, former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose has stated that President Bola Tinubu is not the one manufacturing dollar and that he is working to make Nigeria better. In an interview with TVC news, Fayose said it is too early to access the performance of Tinubu.

According to Fayose “I am not a member of his party but I will be courageous to say the truth. Now they say the dollar is going up, in these two months is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu manufacturing dollar? No. Things like this have to take a process. He is not blaming anybody for the past. With all due respect when Buhari became president up till the end of the second tenure he was still blaming Jonathan and the PDP under Yar’Adua. Tinubu said I asked for the job, don’t pity me and I want to tell you he is doing the job. These two months are not enough to access anybody”.

Watch the video of the interview from 3:00

