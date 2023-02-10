They Say I Am Stingy Because They Have Stolen All The Money – Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With less than 15 days left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi and his team took their campaign rally to the Federal Capital.

Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed where accompanied by the National chairman of the Labour party, Julius Abure, Professor Pat Utomi and other dignitaries.

The Abuja campaign rally was held at the Old Parade Ground in Area three Abuja.

During his speech, the former Anambra state governor accused his opponents of stealing money from the government. He said they are now calling him a stingy individual because they have stolen the money that is meant for the development of the Peoples.

He also urged his supporters to collect money that has been offered to them but they should reject the candidates on the ballot paper.

Hear him “We will stop all these stealing. None of us have stolen money from government. Our record is clear. They Say I Am Stingy Because They Have Stolen All The Money. That is what they want. They want to buy your votes. If they give you money collect it but don’t vote for them.” Mr Peter Obi stated during the campaign.

