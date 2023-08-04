“They Say Dollar Is Going Up, Is Tinubu Manufacturing Dollar? -Former Governor, Ayodele Fayose

Ayo Fayose, former Ekiti state governor, raised a rhetorical question during an interview with TVC’s Politics Tonight program when asked to assess Tinubu’s government and the situation of the country. He questioned whether in the two months Tinubu became president, he could manufacture dollars.

Fayose stated that it is too early to assess Tinubu’s government, and he believes no one, except an angel, can repair the country in just eight years. He acknowledged that while Tinubu may do his best to turn the country around, it is not realistic to expect a complete repair of Nigeria in such a short time.

Fayose clarified that he is not a member of Tinubu’s party, so if he observes any wrong actions, he won’t hesitate to call Tinubu out publicly. He also acknowledged that addressing economic issues, like the rising dollar value, takes time and process.

