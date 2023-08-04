They Say Dollar Is Going Up, Is Tinubu Manufacturing Dollar? – Former Governor, Ayodele Fayose

During an appearance on TVC’s Politics Tonight, Ayo Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti state, was asked to assess the administration of Tinubu and the current state of the country. Fayose expressed skepticism about Tinubu’s ability to generate wealth during his short tenure as president.

Fayose believes that it is premature to pass judgment on Tinubu’s administration and opines that it would require a miracle to fix the country within eight years. He acknowledges that while Tinubu may strive to address issues, it would be unrealistic to expect Nigeria to be completely transformed in such a brief timeframe.

It is important to note that Fayose does not belong to Tinubu’s political party, which means he is not hesitant to publicly criticize Tinubu if he observes any wrongdoing on his part. Additionally, Fayose acknowledges that resolving economic challenges such as the increasing value of the dollar requires time and effort.

