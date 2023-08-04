“They say dollar is going up, is Tinubu manufacturing dollar? – Fayose

Ayo Fayose, former Ekiti state governor, said that people are saying that dollar is going up, he said that in the 2 months that Tinubu became the president, is he manufacturing dollar?

Ayo Fayose asked the rhetorical question in an interview with TVC during the Politics Tonight program when he was asked to assess Tinubu’s government so far and the situation of the country.

Ayo Fayose began by saying that 2 months is too early to assess Tinubu for anything. He said unless an angel comes, it is not possible for any man to repair this country in 8 years. He said unless Asiwaju is a miracle worker which he knows he is not, he can only do his best to turn around the country, but he can not repair Nigeria in 8 years.

Ayo Fayose said he won’t be shy to come out publicly and call Tinubu out if he does the wrong thing because after all, he is not a member of his party. However, he said,

“They say dollar is going up, may I say to you, in this 2 months, is Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu manufacturing dollar? Look, things like this have to take process.

Watch video here (3:19)

pecial (

)