They Said We Didn’t Have Structure Now, They’re Saying We Won’t Get 1% In Kano- Abiodun Dabiri

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With just few days remaining before the 2023 general elections will be conducted, the Labour Party candidate for Lagos Central senatorial district, Abiodun Dabiri has taken a quick swipe at critics of the Labour Party due to the rising popularity of the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi.

Speaking in an interview with Central, the Labour Party chieftain recounted how members of other parties dismissed Peter Obi’s chances of winning the election over claims that the Labour Party does not have structure.

Abiodun Dabiri noted that the same people who claimed that the supporters of Peter Obi were just few people tweeting from a single room, are now claiming that the party will be unable to get at least one percent of the total votes that will be cast on the day of the election.

Abiodun Dabiri said “First they said we were 2 people tweeting in a room then, they said we didn’t have structure. Now, they’re saying we won’t even get one percent in Kano. But, at least they gave us one percent. So, the thing about it is that whatever the political structure in place before Obidatti movement came, is outdated and the people are responding to what they believe works for them.”

relationship-Guru (

)