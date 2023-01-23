They Said We Are Not Known In The North, But Now, It Is Game Over For The Labour Party -Doyin Okupe

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former campaign director general for the labour party, Doyin Okupe has given his stance regarding the growth and progress of his party, where he noted that before now, people said they aren’t known in the northern region.

Doyin Okupe who made this statement on his verified social media handle stressed that it is now a game over for his party after what they have accomplished since the campaigns began months ago.

He said when the labour party began 6 months ago, many people believed they will go nowhere, and were mainly pointing out that they are merely strong on the social media space.

However, he revealed that it has surprised many to see a party rise from a likely sixth position to a first and a favourite in the forthcoming elections.

Speaking further, he emphasized that this could be seen by the crowd and the various support which has been gotten from the northern region of the country.

In his words…”Obidients, in d beginning they said we were a flash in the pan.Then they said we were only on Fb.Then they said we are not known anywhere in d North. Now we hv seen Niger, kaduna,kano & plateau.Now no more argument, a 6months old party has moved to 1st place. Game over”

One will not be wrong to point out the various crowds and support which the labour party has garnered after the interest by Peter Obi to run for the presidency.

