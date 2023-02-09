They said Northerners are being killed in the South-East & Peter Obi is not saying anything—Ibrahim

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The director general of the Obi-Datti Independent Presidential Campaign Council, Ibrahim Abdulkareem, has disclosed that some Northerners are still concerned about Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour party’s presidential candidate, as a result of the unrest in the South-East region.

During an interview with Channels Television, Abdulkareem Ibrahim, who is also the Director General of Big Tent Nigeria, claimed that no matter how many times he tries to convince them to support Mr. Peter Obi, they keep bringing up the northerners who are dying in the South East region and how the Labour party presidential candidate is not denouncing them.

According to him, “Some people talk to me in the north each time I approach them about Peter Obi. They said Northerners are being killed in the South-East and Mr Obi is not saying anything. But I keep telling them that it is not the duty of Peter Obi to say something or do anything. It is the duty of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

