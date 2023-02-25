They Said No Movement, So Nobody Is There, I Didn’t See Anybody -Obi Says Amidst Sit-At-Home Order

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential election is here and Nigerians are indeed ready to cast their votes for their preferred candidates. The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter obi, is already in his polling unit, waiting to cast his votes.

However, while waiting, he was approached by some journalists who asked him about the security situation in the south east, and whether he thinks there are enough security forces in ground. In answer Peter obi said, “It’s better we do this interview when they set up, so we know what is happening, so I’ll be giving you people fair comments. The only thing I will give you now is I don’t even know nobody has even called me. I just came here because my brother called me. Everybody knows I do mass every morning. I only came here to do mass. I am going to come back and vote. When I come back.

So now I have an assessment to tell you, I haven’t seen the people. Have you seen them? So what am going to tell you? Do you want to walk around in the market to see the security situation? They said no movement, so nobody is there, I didn’t see anybody”

What do you have to say about this?

