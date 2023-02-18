They said let us sing national anthem, Asiwaju raised up his hands- Daniel Bwala

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Daniel Bwala, who happens to be the spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Campaign Council, has attacked the the presidential candidate of the all progressives congress, APC, Chief Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for doing the wrong thing during one of his campaign rallies.

Recall that on Thursday, the Presidential Campaign Council of the APC, took their campaign train to River State and during the rally, they were asked to sing the national anthem, and instead of standing upright, Tinubu raised up his two hands in the air, before he was rescued by the former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, who told him to bring down his hands.

While reacting to this on Channels Television, Bwala alleged that from what has been happening so far, he got to discover that the APC can’t take the second position in the presidential election and that, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi will take the second position, as Atiku Abubakar will win the election.

He said, “Can’t you see what happened during the rally in Rivers State ? APC has de-market itself. They said let us sing national anthem, Asiwaju raised up his hands, it was Oshiomhole who later bailed him and told him to put down his hands.”

