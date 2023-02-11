They said I am stingy because they stolen all the money – Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a short video recently shared online, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party promised he would stop the stealing of government funds and use it to develop the country.

While speaking to voters, the former Anambra State Governor said politicians have stolen enough and they claim he is stingy because they have stolen all the money.

“They say I am stingy because they have stolen all the money. All they want is to buy your votes and offer you money,” he said.

He, therefore advised that they shouldn’t reject the money, they should collect it and vote for him.

Going further, he said he will invest money in industry and food production, as they will be employment of labour and reduction in prices of food. The Labour Party front man said he has planned it all and only waiting for execution.

This is not the first time, he is saying this, as he repeated such statement in a number of his presidential rally.

