They restricted me from seeing Tinubu at the airport, they said my presence will cause problem–Mr. Ita Enang claims

The former adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr. Ita Enang, was reportedly denied access to Chief Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu when the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate visited Akwa Ibom State for his campaign rally by security personnel, according to a report that appeared in the Premium Times paper online this evening.

Recalled that Tinubu continued his national campaign tour in Uyo on January 30, 2023, in preparation for the election on February 25.

Even though he has been ejected from the party, Mr. Enang is running for governor of Akwa Ibom in 2023, and when asked about the incident.

He said: “I was told that they would not let me in because it is alleged and suspected that I have many of my campaign materials and supporters and that I am coming to launch my governorship campaign at the same time and venue. As a result, I was unable to see Tinubu at the airport.”

They claimed that because of the potential for friction and confrontation between my team, my followers, and the team of other people, my presence could overwhelm security measures and have unfavorable consequences.

