They Played Politics With Subsidy In 2012 – Edwin Clerk

A former Minister of Information, Edwin Clerk, has revealed how former President Muhammadu Buhari and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), played politics with former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, when he made move to removal fuel subsidy in 2012; as the former Information Minister went further to say that the APC bigwigs knew in 2012 that there was no need for subsidy.

Chief Edwin Clerk had said, “I wouldn’t say they owe him (Jonathan) an apology; they were playing politics. They played politics with it (subsidy); they knew that there was no need to have what we call oil subsidy.”

(Forward video to 10:43)

Chief Clerk, who spoke during an interview on Arise Television, suggested that former President Muhammadu Buhari and President Tinubu knew that subsidy had to go in 2012, and still fought against former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan for taking steps to remove it. When asked if the present administration owes Jonathan an apology for fighting against the removal of fuel subsidy, the former Information Minister revealed that they knew that subsidy had to go. According to him, they were just playing politics with subsidy in 2012.

Chief Clerk went further to say that Buhari made a confession that he did not remove fuel subsidy before the 2023 Presidential election because he knew that the ruling party would lose the contest. The Nigeria’s bigwig, however, described what Buhari and Tinubu did in 2012 as annoying. He had also faulted the President for removing fuel subsidy without putting measures in place to address its effects on Nigerians.

