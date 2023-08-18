They Planned To Beat Me When I Was In Prison But It Didn’t Work Out As A Boss That I Am – Blessing CEO

Relationship therapist, Blessing CEO has revealed one of the experiences she had while she was in prison. According to Okoro Blessing, they tried to beat her while she was there but it didn’t work out as a boss that she is.

The relationship expert further stated that the woman who took her to prison was surprised that she had no scar when she came out.

Blessing CEO in a video she posted on Facebook said;

”You won’t know who hurt you. That’s the kind of beating that they planned to do to me in prison but it didn’t work out. The woman who did the drama payed people to beat me in the general cell.

If they want to hurt you in a cell, they will throw a blanket on you so that you won’t know who beat you. As a boss that I am, they could not try it with me in the prison. The woman was surprised that I came out of prison without a scar. It still pains her till today.”

Click the LINK to watch the video. (Watch the video from 6:15)

In my opinion, the statement that Blessing CEO made shows that life in a prison cell can be very difficult and that is why it is good to be at peace with everyone and avoid problems.

