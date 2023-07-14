They Only Found N300k In Emefiele’s House; Does It Mean He Cannot Have N300k In His House? —Okere

During an interview with Arise , Kingdom Okere, a covener and lawyer in defence of Democracy, revealed that the only thing they found in Emefiele’s House was N300,000. He asked, Does it mean that Emefiele cannot have N300,000 in his house?.

Okere further stated that the arrest of Emefiele is Illegal, pointing out that from the 22nd of December up to the point when he was arrested in June, no evidence was found against him. He revealed that everything he did as CBN governor had the approval of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, “Whatever Emefiele did as CBN Governor had presidential approval, so if they have anything they want to dig up that is traceable to him, they should also know that it should be traceable to the former president, Muhammad Buhari, and they should also bring him to book, so that vis-à-vis Emefiele, they can defend themselves as to whatever allegations the DSS might be charging against him. Be that as it may, the DSS, upon searching Emefiele’s House, found only N300,000 in his house. Does it mean that Emefiele, from his legitimate earnings, cannot have N300,000 in his house and a licence for pump action? That was the only thing they found in his house. Any other thing they come up with tomorrow that they found in Emefiele’s House is pure falsehood. The only two things they found in Emefiele’s House were N300,000 and an incense stick for pump action, and it took them almost more than one month and until the court intervened yesterday for them to go and file a charge.

Video Credit: Arise (0:36)

