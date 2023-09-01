They must be careful not to provoke Nigerians to riot – Femi Falana warns Govt

According to Vanguard, human rights activist Chief Femi Falana of the SAN warned the Federal Government and the political class on Thursday against inciting citizens to revolt.

Chief Falana gave the warning in Abuja while speaking at a national symposium organized by the Nigerian Labor Congress (NLC) on the theme “Nigeria’s Economy and Crisis of Survival: Robbing the Poor to Pay the Rich.

A warning is coming against the violent overthrow of a democratically elected government by a military coup in Africa.

A vocal right-wing campaigner complained that while the government told the poor to tighten their belts and bear the brunt of the country’s economy, public officials were still spending lavishly.

The recent trend of military juntas in Africa, especially the most recent one in Gabon, has also been a legal focus due to several factors, including the ruthless exploitation of the mineral resources of African countries by the West, the third term syndrome, and political manipulation. according to the constitution and the establishment of foreign military bases in African countries. He warned that as long as the excessive spending of the National Assembly continues, Nigerians will be upset and also enemies of democracy.

According to him, they must be careful not to provoke Nigerians to riot. Some of the things that are happening in the National Assembly show that we have problems. 70 billion naira for palliative care for 469 people, and when we said no, they claimed it had to raise the face of the National Assembly.

Three years ago, 37 billion naira were allocated to upgrade the National Assembly. This contract has not been fully fulfilled, and the contract will not be renewed, so there is no talk of 70 billion naira for a lift.

