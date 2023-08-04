They Lure Their Victim Into The Vehicle, Use A Hankerchief On Their Face To Hypnotize Them-DSP Edafe

In a heart-wrenching incident reported by DSP Bright Edafe of the Delta State Command, a despicable gang employed a sinister modus operandi to prey on innocent victims, robbing them of their life savings. The perpetrators would lure their targets into their vehicle, utilize a white handkerchief to hypnotize them, and coerce them into emptying their bank accounts. However, justice seemed to be within reach when law enforcement rescued one such victim, leading to the arrest and charging of the criminals.

The hope of securing a conviction was, unfortunately, dimmed as the victim refused to testify in court. As a consequence, the accused were granted bail and returned to the streets, free to continue their malevolent activities. DSP Bright Edafe emphasizes the crucial role of witness testimonies in successful prosecution, underscoring their significance in upholding justice.

It is vital for society to recognize the significance of witnesses stepping forward to testify against criminals. Without their cooperation, the wheels of justice may grind to a halt, leaving communities vulnerable to further victimization. The case in question serves as a stark reminder of the consequences that may arise when witnesses withhold their testimonies.

