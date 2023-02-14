This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

They Let me Go On Bail But Instructed Me To Report Back On Wednesday – Fani Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, described how difficult it was to accept the invitation to visit the DSS headquarters on Monday.

Fani-Kayode claimed to have been interrogated by the DSS for six hours in a post on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

The former Aviation Minister said the security service had given him bail but had also instructed him to report back on Wednesday.

“It was a challenging experience, but the panel that questioned me was courteous and professional.”

“I was given bail, and I’ll be going back there on Wednesday,” he said.

Fani-Kayode expressed his gratitude to Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, and others in a message, saying, “I was humbled and overwhelmed by this display of support.”

After a six-hour interview and hardship, I made it home safely.

According to a news report, the DSS invited the APC leader after he claimed in a tweet that PDP presidential contender Atiku Abubakar was reportedly plotting a coup after meeting with senior military commanders.

There are rumours that Atiku met in secret with active military generals on Thursday in Abuja.

“If accurate, it is alarming and has consequences.” What did it serve? Why would a presidential contender meet with troops in private 14 days before voting?

Is this gathering a part of a larger plan to sabotage the elections, undermine the nation, ignite a civil war, encourage chaos and bloodshed, instigate a coup d’etat, and usher in a new, unconstitutional rule in our dear nation? Fani Kayode asked in his Facebook message.

