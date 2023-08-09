They Know the Law Requires that a Candidate Needs 25% Votes in the FCT to be President -Pogu Bitrus

Dr. Pogu Bitrus, President of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), has stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu are aware that the law stipulates that a candidate must score 25 percent of the votes in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, before being declared the winner of a presidential election.

Speaking in an interview with a national daily, THE SUN, the elder statesman asserted that it is in light of this that President Tinubu nominated an indigene of the FCT for a ministerial appointment in his administration. According to him, the President’s decision is in anticipation of a re-run of the February 25th election.

In his words, “Looking at Tinubu’s appointment of ministers, someone told me that somebody from the FCT has now been appointed a minister; that could be in anticipation of another election so that he can get 25 percent of the votes cast in the FCT. They know the law requires that a candidate needs 25 percent votes in the FCT to be president; if not, why will he now prefer to appoint someone from the FCT as minister? So, let us not deceive ourselves; we are expecting the right thing to be done and we believe that these judges will do the right thing.”

