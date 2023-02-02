NEWS

They know that when we go to the field this month, BAT is going to win the election hands down- FFK

In an interview with television news channels, the former minister of culture and tourism of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Femi Falani Kayode, says those people going against the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, know that when we go to the field this month, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is going to win this election hands down.

He further stated that they have 22 governors that are supporting them in the forthcoming presidential election, which is why they are fully confident that Bola Tinubu will win this election, he said.

According to him, I have been saying for quite some time now that my own view concerning this presidential election is that there is some kind of conspiracy going on. “The problem is this: they know that when we go to the field this month, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is going to win the presidential election hands down, and they cannot do anything about it,” he said.

