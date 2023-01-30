They Killed Ken Saro-Wiwa Because Of ‘Anointing Oil’ – Presidential Aspirant, Omoyele Sowore

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In the mid hours of today, Omoyele Sowore; the presidential flag bearer of the African Alliance Congress (AAC), was at a meeting organized by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for all the presidential aspirants where he spoke the fast approaching presidential election and a late activist named Ken Saro-Wiwa.

Omoyele Sowore said, “those who killed late Ken Saro-Wiwa did so because of their precious anointing oil which is crude oil.” He added, “today, the security architecture in Nigeria is built mainly for the elites and those controlling the country.”

Speaking further, Omoyele Sowore said, “if not that Mr. Liman abandoned my case also long ago, they will have killed me also. Today, the same man that wanted to prosecute me is here on this programme representing Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

Again, Omoyele Sowore said, “again, Omoyele Sowore said, “I want you all to show me a lawyer who offers pro-bono services to poor Nigerians today. It is a challenge and I want you to show me one because I think there is barely any lawyer who does so. Today, the big lawyers we have in Nigeria are standing for the elites and rich politicians.”

Lastly, Omoyele Sowore said, “I am someone who is regular at Nigerian courts. Presently, I have over three court cases with them.”

To watch the full video, CLICK HERE (last 5 minutes).

Musingreports (

)