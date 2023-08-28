They Have Released Money To The States, Is Tinubu The One Holding The N5 Billion Per State? – Barr. Ben Nwoye

A former chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu State, Barrister Ben Nwoye has reacted after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu shared palliatives among the 36 states of the federation.

Recall that the presidency had earlier announced five billion naira (N5B) palliatives to each states to cushion the effect of removal of fuel subsidy.

During his Inauguration as the 16th President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the immediate removal of fuel subsidy. The development has caused more hardship for many Nigerians across the country.

The Daily Post paper reported that Barrister Ben Nwoye, in an exclusive interview said; “They have released money to the States; is Tinubu the one holding the N5 billion per State? If you share one million each in Enugu State, you will not be through with the N5 billion, to every human being living in Enugu State. That N5 billion can go round to every human being in Enugu State, let us line up in Enugu”

He added; “I am now speaking state-based and I believe the same thing will happen in other states, they say we are about 200 million people. If we can start lining up, any measure, let us start lining up. My trip to Warri, I will use part of my own money to fund the fuel”

He stated further; “I am not saying they should go and share money but I am only trying to highlight the reality. In less than three months, where did Tinubu get the money- from savings. This is what the overfed babies were collecting before.”

