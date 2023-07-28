“They Have Reduced Us To A People That Can Only Find Happiness In Money”-Seun Kuti

In a thought-provoking statement, Seun Kuti, the renowned Afrobeat musician, addresses a concerning aspect of modern society. He laments how our values and perceptions have been distorted, leading us to equate happiness solely with material wealth and possessions. The relentless pursuit of money has overshadowed the true essence of life and meaningful connections.

Kuti aptly points out that this consumerist mindset extends beyond material goods. He highlights a disturbing reality: the commodification of individuals themselves. In a world where people are treated as objects, bought, and controlled, he reminds us of the dehumanizing consequences.

His words serve as a powerful wake-up call, urging us to reevaluate our priorities and rediscover genuine happiness beyond the confines of materialism. Instead of measuring our worth by possessions and wealth, we should focus on nurturing authentic relationships and fostering empathy. Seun Kuti’s statement prompts us to reclaim our humanity and build a society founded on compassion, understanding, and shared experiences, rather than one driven solely by monetary gain and control.

Check out the screenshot of his post from Instagram below.

Gigapen (

)