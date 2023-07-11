They Have Conferred Me With Duties Of The President Without Handing Over The Office To Me-Oby Ezekwesili

Former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili has said that the APC and its Fan Club have Conferred her with the duties of the president without handing over the office to her

Oby Ezekwesili, in a post that she shared on her page on Tuesday said that they did so without handing the office to her so that she can urgently, decisively and effectively tackle the degenerate state of insecurity in the south East and other parts of the country and permanently put them to shame for their abysmal failure

According to her, when the APC and their fans are ready to hand over power to her formally as the commander in chief of the armed forces of Nigeria, they should let her know

Her post reads” It appears that they have once again conferred on me the constitutional duties o the commander in chief of Armed forces”

