They Have Been Saying That Obi Is Only Popular In South East, But He Has Proven Them Wrong —Haruna Goroh

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the race for the presidency continues to gather steam in the Nigerian political scene ahead of the 2023 general elections. Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Haruna Goroh has come out to explain why he thinks that the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi is not only popular in the South east.

Addressing the topic during a live broadcast on his official Youtube channel, Haruna Goroh said; “Peter Obi has been saying that he is not campaigning to become an Igbo president, he said that he wants to be a Nigerian president, a president for the people. It is becoming very very obvious that Peter Obi is the person to beat. People have been saying that Peter Obi is only popular in the South east, but he has proven everybody wrong, he is now in the north”.

You can also click on the link below to watch the full video;

Source; Official Youtube channel of Haruna Goroh

Okotie_ (

)