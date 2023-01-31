They Don’t Have A Mandate, What They Have Is Ice cream & It Has Melted-Tinubu Takes Swipe At Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken a swipe at his main opponent, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his political party, the Peoples Democratic Party.

(Photo Credit – The Punch paper)

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was in Akwa-Ibom State capital, Uyo for his presidential campaign rally yesterday claimed that he is the one that rescued Atiku Abubakar from Obasanjo, who wanted to roast him like goat meat.

Atiku Abubakar, who hails from Adamawa State served as Vice President during the administration of Olusegun Obasanjo.

In his words, Tinubu said; “They don’t have a mandate, what they have is ice cream. It has melted. I am the one that rescued him from Obasanjo, who wanted to roast him like goat meat.”

(Photo Credit – The Vanguard paper)

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Source – The Vanguard paper Verified Facebook Page

OgbeniPOG (

)