“They Didn’t Challenge Buhari When Naira Fell from N200 to N750” – Datti slams APC Governors

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Datti Baba-Ahmed has reacted to Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s comment on the Naira swap policy. The Peter Obi’s running mate described the comments as close treasonable and selfish.

Recall that the Kaduna State Governor in a live state broadcast on Thursday assured his citizens that the old N1,000 and N500 notes are still legal tenders in the state. Which goes contrary to President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to re-introduce just the old N200 banknote until April 10.

Governor El-Rufai stated, in his broadcast, that his citizens must adhere to the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Naira policy as it is the highest court in the country.

While reacting to El-Rufai’s comments during a press conference in Abuja, the Labour Party vice presidential candidate faulted the El-Rufai’s directives, arguing that the comments are close to treason and should be sanctioned by the presidency.

He argued that the outcry by the All Progressive Congress governors is not about the masses, because they didn’t express such outrage when the value of Naira depreciated and when the country was facing serious challenges of insecurity.

In his words: “They didn’t challenge Buhari when the naira fell from N200 to N750. It is with this drama in the election that they are challenging him to the extent of giving counter orders. You know, treason. It is close to treason, lawyers will tell you that better.”

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria has debunked rumours that it has ordered commercial banks to accept old 1,000 and 2,000 Naira notes. The CBN, in a statement, insisted that only N200 will continue to be a legal tender in the country.

