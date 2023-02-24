They Deceive Public That Naira Policy Was To Stop A Candidate From Buying Vote, See Them Now-Keyamo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The spokesperson to the All Progressives Congress campaign Organization and Minister of State Labour, Employment, and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, has taken to his verified Twitter page to react to a PDP Reps member caught with N230m ($500k) cash for alleged vote buying in Rivers

It was reported that the tives of the Rivers State Police have arrested Chinyere Igwe, a House of Representatives member representing Port Harcourt Constituency 2, at the National Assembly for alleged money laundering.

It was gathered from the report that Igwe, a strong loyalist of the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, was arrested by operatives of the command in a stop and search operation on Port Harcourt-Aba expressway while driving home on Thursday night.

While reacting to this report, Festus Keyamo took to his microblogging, Twitter, saying the opposition party was deceiving people and spreading the propaganda that the naira redesign policy was meant to hinder a particular candidate who intend to buy votes.

In his tweet, he wrote below :

“They were deceiving the public and spreading the propaganda that the NAIRA redesign policy was meant to stop a particular candidate who wants to buy votes. See them now.”

