They Cheated Me In 2018,I Won That Election & Everybody Knew But God Said It’s Not Yet Time -Governor Adeleke

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke has alleged that he was cheated in the 2018 gubernatorial election and that everybody knew he won the election. He said in an interview with Channels Tv news that he conceded to the result with the resolution that God has a plan for him. According to him, many people had criticized him for dancing but he strongly believes there is time for everything.

He said, ”I should continue my dance because I believe there is time for everything. There is time to dance and there is also the time to be serious. A lot of people are confused about my dancing. I’m a different person and I’m also a very brilliant person. I’m not the type that will just sit down in the office, I’m here to serve my people in joy and happiness. They cheated me in 2018, I won that election and everybody knew but God said my son, it’s not yet time for you. I prayed a lot, and in 2022 I came back again and I won’

