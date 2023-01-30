They Can Abuse President Buhari From Morning Till Night, He Does Not Hear Their Abuse -Bola Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bola Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress Candidate (APC) was in Edo yesterday as he continued his Presidential campaign across States in Nigeria.

While in Edo, Bola Tinubu made some promises to supporters. One of the promise he made was to attract revenue for the state and the country through the gas deposit in Edo.

However, he also spoke about President Muhammadu Buhari. He lauded the President and stressed that abuses laid on Buhari are all in vain.

Tinubu said, “They can abuse Buhari from morning till night. He does not hear their abuse. Abuse him, rail he provided, Second Niger Bridge he provided, Lagos-Ibadan expressway he provided. Benin-Ore Port will be done so that you don’t need to come to Lagos to clear your goods”.

Despite critics from Nigerians, Bola Tinubu believes his turn to rule Nigeria has come.

May God bless Nigeria.

