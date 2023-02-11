This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

‘They came with machetes, guns’ — Obi supporters recount attack at Lagos rally

Some supporters of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), have narrated how they were attacked by hoodlums in Lagos.

TheCable had earlier on Saturday claimed that Obi’s supporters had been accosted as they travelled to Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), the location of the party’s state-wide presidential campaign rally.

Along with several injuries, there were also some vehicle wrecks.

Benjamin Hundeyin, a spokesman for the Lagos police, responded to the incident by saying that the state criminal investigation department would look into it and make the attackers’ arrests.

Someone was also stabbed, according to Oluwatoyin, an Obidient movement member who spoke with journalists about the incident.

“It appears that APC is unhappy with what we are doing right now. In Ajah and other locations inside the Eti-Osa LGA, they attacked us, he claimed.

“They hurt a lot of us and ruined our automobiles. A man was recently transported there for treatment after being stabbed by thugs.

Another victim who sustained machete wounds claimed that two buses were used to transport the thugs who attacked supporters in the Jakande region.

He continued by saying that when police officers got on the scene, the thugs ran away.

We intended to transport a convoy from Jakande to TBS. As a result, we organised a truck, DJ, and automobile procession,” the LP supporter remarked.

“Two buses carrying men arrived as we approached Jakande to make a U-turn and wait for more passengers to arrive.

“They started attacking us as soon as they descended off the buses carrying machetes and firearms. They beat some persons while scattering the autos.

“In order to prevent them from killing me, I slept at the Lekki-Epe motorway to impede traffic.” According to the Cable report.

Content created and supplied by: Sulaimann (via 50minds

News )

#machetes #guns #Obi #supporters #recount #attack #Lagos #rally‘They came with machetes, guns’ — Obi supporters recount attack at Lagos rally Publish on 2023-02-11 16:47:06