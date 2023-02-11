“They Attacked Us But They Can’t Stop Us “—Supporters Report Attack On Their Way To Obi’s Rally

The presidential candidate of the Labor Party, Peter Obi, and his campaign team members are set to hold another phase of their campaign rally today in Lagos State.

However, some supporters of the Labour Party have reported the attacks hurled at them and the bus conveying them on their way to the rally venue by some thugs.

According to the victims, he explained that their bus was stopped at the VGC area in Lagos by some thugs, and they began attacking the bus and beating the passengers with the weapons they held.

In their words, as revealed in the video, “we were on our way to Peter Obi’s rally, but some thugs attacked us, but we are sure they can’t stop our mobilization.”

