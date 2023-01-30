NEWS

'They Are Videos Where Tinubu Made Speeches Without Gaffes' – Sam Omatseye Slammed Tinubu Attackers

Popular Nigerian novelist, Sam Omatseye has reacted to the attackers of the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu by saying that they are videos where Tinubu made good and clear speeches without gaffes.

Photo of Sam Omatseye.

Recall that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been receiving countless critics based on the gaffes he made when presenting his manifestos in different campaign rallies.

Omatseye who try to prove that Tinubu is capable of making speeches without gaffes posted a video on his verified tweet account of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu making a speech without gaffes, and added the caption, “I know they will not post this, but na doctored video them go dey post”

Below is a screenshot of his tweet.

Kindly leave a comment with your opinion on Sam Omatseye’s reply to Tinubu attackers.

