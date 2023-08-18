‘They are telling the South East to think twice about Peter Obi next time around’ – Dr. Mahdi Shehu

Dr. Mahdi Shehu, a political activist, claims that the cabinet portfolios handed to the South East are a warning to the region to reconsider supporting Peter Obi in the upcoming elections. He claimed in an interview with Arise Tv that President Bola Tinubu has essentially handed the South East crumbs in terms of ministry appointment.

He said, ”You go to the South East, what you have in the South East is similar to what you have in Matthew Chapter 15:26-28. Which says it’s not right to take the Children’s bread and give it to the dogs and the woman said, ‘Lord even the dog eat the crumbs that fall from the Master table.’

This is how the South East were given the crumbs. The Ministry of Work, the woman Affairs, and ministry of Innovation and Technology. Put together these ministries and they are not up to Nigeria airport authority. In other words, they are telling the South East to think twice about Peter Obi next time around.”

Mahdi Shehu further stated that there is no distinction between Buhari and Tinubu, and he wants to make this point very clear. He gives an example of the resources allocated to the South West region, where the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is the primary institution. However, since Emefiele is currently in charge, they will not appoint another CBN governor. The current acting CBN governor is from the South West region.

Furthermore, Shehu mentions that all commercial banks, financial institutions, 90% of microfinance banks, the Ministry of Finance, the coordinating minister of the economy, marine and blue economy power, transport, and petroleum are all under the influence of the South West region. Additionally, Tinubu holds positions as the Senior Minister of Petroleum and the President. Shehu believes that if one envisions what Tinubu has provided for the South West, it resembles the formation of the Oduduwa republic. Shehu concludes by criticizing Buhari’s insensitivity, which he believes is being repeated in this matter.

