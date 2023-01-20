NEWS

They Are Saying It Was Dynamite And I Was Close When The Explosion Happened – APC’s Tony Cole

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 21 hours ago
0 344 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

They Are Saying It Was Dynamite And I Was Close When The Explosion Happened – APC’s Tony Cole

The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Tony Cole has come out to narrate how the blast at APC rally in Port Harcourt yesterday happened.

According to Tony Cole who appeared in an interview on Channels television today, it’s being said that it was a dynamite explosion and he happened to be in the premises when it went off. He also reported that a few people sustained varrying degrees of injuries from the blast and needed immediate medical attention in a close by hospital. In his own words as seen on Channels television…

“We needed forensics to get there, they are saying that it was dynamite but all I know is that I was close and I heard the blast. The medical team rushed to the people and my wife, who is a medical doctor treated a few people. There was tissue damage and various degrees of injuries associated with shrapnel explosion. We took them to a close hospital where they are were treated and we kept checking up on them. But on thing is for sure, there was a device that was blown. It might be dynamite or IED but something was blown.”

Watch the full video here.

Content created and supplied by: AnnSports (via 50minds
News )

#Dynamite #Close #Explosion #Happened #APCs #Tony #ColeThey Are Saying It Was Dynamite And I Was Close When The Explosion Happened – APC’s Tony Cole Publish on 2023-01-20 20:23:10



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 21 hours ago
0 344 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Setback For Peter Obi As Governor, Senatorial, Other Candidates Dump LP For APC In Jigawa

5 mins ago

Reactions As Peter Obi Alights From His Vehicle To Hug A Female Supporter In Kafanchan (Video)

6 mins ago

I Was Sitting Down For APC Campaign And They Threw Either Bomb Or Dynamite In Front Of Me – Victim narrates

15 mins ago

Todays Headlines:Sowore Mocks Tinubu For Sleeping In Meeting;My Political Career Still Alive—Nnamani

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button