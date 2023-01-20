They Are Saying It Was Dynamite And I Was Close When The Explosion Happened – APC’s Tony Cole

The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Tony Cole has come out to narrate how the blast at APC rally in Port Harcourt yesterday happened.

According to Tony Cole who appeared in an interview on Channels television today, it’s being said that it was a dynamite explosion and he happened to be in the premises when it went off. He also reported that a few people sustained varrying degrees of injuries from the blast and needed immediate medical attention in a close by hospital. In his own words as seen on Channels television…

“We needed forensics to get there, they are saying that it was dynamite but all I know is that I was close and I heard the blast. The medical team rushed to the people and my wife, who is a medical doctor treated a few people. There was tissue damage and various degrees of injuries associated with shrapnel explosion. We took them to a close hospital where they are were treated and we kept checking up on them. But on thing is for sure, there was a device that was blown. It might be dynamite or IED but something was blown.”

