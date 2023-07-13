They are mounting pressure on Peter Obi to drop his petition against Tinubu- Yunusa Tanko

Dr. Yunusa Tanko, the spokesperson for the Labour Party’s presidential campaign committee during the 2023 general election, has expressed that Mr. Peter Obi is being pressurized to withdraw his appeal from the presidential election court. This development arises from the fact that both Mr. Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar had jointly filed applications at the tribunal, seeking the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed’s victory in the previous election as unconstitutional.

During an exclusive interview with Central TV Africa, Dr. Tanko emphasized that Mr. Peter Obi is determined to see his case through to its natural conclusion. According to him, Mr. Peter Obi will not succumb to any tactics that would hinder the progress of his case. Dr. Tanko highlights that Mr. Peter Obi’s commitment stems from his unwavering dedication to the principles of democracy, leading him to engage in the legal process and adhere to its rules and regulations.

Dr. Tanko further asserts, “I can assure you that Mr. Peter Obi is a genuine democrat who will abide by the laws and regulations.” This reaffirms Mr. Peter Obi’s integrity and conviction in upholding the principles of democracy. Despite the mounting pressure to withdraw his case, Mr. Peter Obi remains resolute in his pursuit of justice through the judicial system.

