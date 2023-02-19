They Are Many People Who Threatened To Kill Me For Holding Buhari Accountable — Aisha Yesufu.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Aisha Yesufu, a staunch supporter of the Peter Obi’s presidential campaign, recently took to Twitter to express her feelings on the Kano’s 2023 PRP presidential candidate post. Going by the name peacock on Twitter, Dawisu stated that he was laughing at his APC friends, who laughed at him when he was fired and humiliated for criticizing the Buhari-led administration.

Aisha Yesufu, who has been a vocal critic of the Buhari administration, also mentioned the many people who threatened to kill her for holding the administration accountable. She further stated that on the day of ‘hisab’, when judgment is passed, Buhari will remember them.

Screenshot of the tweet below.

Aisha Yesufu’s statement has highlighted the grievances of many people who are unhappy with the current government and its policies. It is a reminder that people must never be silenced for having different opinions and for being critical of the government. It is also a reminder that the government must listen and respond to various grievances, as it is only through dialogue that a society can progress.

Aisha Yesufu’s statement serves as an example to everyone that it is important to speak up, even if the consequences might be harsh. This is especially true for those who are not in powerful positions, as it is only through their collective voices that change can be brought about.

Source: Twitter.

Businessadvocate (

)