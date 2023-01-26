NEWS

“They Are Making Petrol Scarce Before Election So That APC Will Look Bad To Nigerians” -APC Youth Leader

Some moments ago, the national youth leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); Erinjogunola Dayo Israel, took to his social media platform (Facebook page) to make some comments about the ongoing fuel scarcity in some parts of the country.

Erinjogunola Dayo Israel said, “they are making fuel (petrol) scarce before election in order that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will look bad to Nigerians.”

Speaking further, the ruling party’s national youth leader said, “over the last seven (7) years, we have always had fuel available before Christmas across every part of Nigeria. It even became a major scorecard for our party that the December fuel crisis came to end in Nigeria.”

Lastly, the ruling party’s national youth leader asked, “how come the December before election, fuel suddenly became a scarce commodity? Let us think about it because internal saboteurs are at work.”

In a related development, the ruling party’s presidential flag bearer also commented about fuel scarcity during his recent rally in ogun state saying, “if they like they should make fuel scarce, people will vote and I will win.”

